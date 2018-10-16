Suspicious Letter Was Addressed To Sen. Collins' Husband

  • People in HAZMAT suits walk toward the home of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in Bangor Monday.
    BDN

A spokeswoman for Sen. Susan Collins says the envelope a letter writer said contained deadly ricin was addressed to the senator's husband.

Collins' husband, Thomas Daffron, told WCSH-TV and WLBZ-TV that he saw the letter while walking the dog. He says he saw the word "ricin" and then returned the letter to the envelope, sealed it in a plastic bag and dialed 911.

A hazardous materials team responded Monday, and the FBI said preliminary tests indicated there was no threat to the public.

The couple stayed in the Bangor home.

Collins and her staff have been subjected to threats over her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Daffron said Tuesday that if civility isn't restored, ``it's going to be very difficult for this country to function.''

Sen. Susan Collins

