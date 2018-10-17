Task Force Plans Conservation Efforts Post LePage

A new task force has formed to discuss conservation strategies in Maine once Gov. Paul LePage leaves office.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Task Force to Shape the Next Generation of Maine Land Conservation held the first of two public meetings Tuesday in Portland.

Their efforts come as the state's Land for Maine's Future (LMF) program seeks to reset after years of political disputes with LePage.

Some speakers Tuesday suggested legislators push for $75 million to $100 million in state borrowing to support LMF projects.

Other speakers say they want LMF to help with more local projects.

The group will hold its next public meeting Thursday in Bangor. They hope to present their recommendations to the new governor in February.