The calendar says fall in Maine, and now so does the weather.

The National Weather Service said the temperature plummeted to 26 degrees Monday morning in Caribou, breaking the old record of 27 degrees. Across the region, temperatures dipped below freezing. And at least one location dipped into the upper teens.



James Brown from the National Weather Service says it wasn't so cold in southern Maine but it seems cool because the early part of September was warm.