Thousands Of Power Customers' Data Exposed By Human Error

Account information about thousands of Maine power customers was exposed last year due to a human error in information technology.

The Portland Press Herald reports the error in Central Maine Power's IT department caused the release of names, addresses and former account numbers of more than 77,000 customers. The customers were people who were found to be ineligible for low-income bill-paying assistance.

The Press Herald reports the information was discovered during a web search in May by a customer who alerted CMP. The utility then took steps to shut down access to the data and set up new security measures.

The company emphasized that its data network wasn't hacked or breached from the outside. It also says personal data such as social security numbers were not visible.