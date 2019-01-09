Tuesday's Snow Was Just A Prelude: Messier Storm On Tap For Wednesday

A nuisance storm that dumped several inches of snow is just a prelude to a nastier storm.

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Schwibs said a coastal storm will set up on Wednesday, starting with some rain and freezing rain that turns over to snow in time for the evening commute.

Schwibs said forecasters project that there will be an especially powerful band of snow bringing 2 to 3 inches of snowfall per hour somewhere in Maine. The highest amounts of snow are expected in the western Maine foothills and mountains, and along the border with New Hampshire.

The Wednesday storm follows the first part of a one-two punch on Tuesday. Snowfall hit at the Tuesday morning rush hour, causing a slow commute and some accidents.

