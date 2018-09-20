UMaine Police Warn Of Man Following Female Students

ORONO, Maine - The University of Maine is warning students about a man who has been spotted following women around campus.

WABI-TV reports university police posted a warning Wednesday for UMaine students at the Orono campus. Police say they've received reports of a man who tried to talk to women before following them. Authorities say there have been incidents at Fogler Library, the Collins Center parking lot and Hannaford in Old Town.



The man is described as middle-aged with a muscular build.



Officials say students should contact police if they feel unsafe or notice anything suspicious.