UMPI Gets OK For New Agribusiness Program

University of Maine System Trustees have approved a new degree program at the Presque Isle campus, which they say is designed to meet the need for highly qualified agriculture and agribusiness professionals.

UMPI President Ray Rice says the program will teach current agricultural practices and support research-based approaches to improving AG operations.

“We’re intentionally focused on agribusiness,” he says. “So, one, you get the best practices in regards to soil science and soil fertility and internships in regards to agriculture itself, but, on top of that, you get the whole business side of it, as well.”

Rice says there are already 8 students enrolled in the program.