Unemployment Falls In Maine Cities

Unemployment fell in Maine's three major urban areas in August.

The biggest decline was in Bangor. There, unemployment fell nearly a full percentage point from July to 3.1 percent. That's exactly what Bangor's unemployment rate was in August of 2017. That made it one of 13 metro areas in the country to have the same jobless rate as it did a year ago.

Lewiston-Auburn's unemployment rate dropped in August to 3 percent from 3.4 percent. Portland-South Portland continued to have the lowest jobless rate of the three, 2.4 percent in August, down .3 of a percentage point from July.