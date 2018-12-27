Winter Weather Could Make For Messy Friday In Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine is looking at a messy upcoming day on the roads, as snow, sleet and freezing rain are all in the forecast in the Pine Tree State.

Forecasts call for snow to start Friday morning and later turn over to sleet around midday. Travel conditions are expected to be bad in the state.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The sun is expected to come back out over the weekend.



Parts of the state have no snow on the ground right now, as warm weather and a hard rain earlier in the week washed much of it away.