Kofi Annan's Leadership Legacy

On August 18th, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan passed away at the age of 80. In one of his final on-stage conversations he joined World Affairs CEO Jane Wales to talk about his legacy of global leadership, and lessons learned in his mission to create a more stable, peaceful world.

To listen to the audio of “Kofi Annan's Leadership Legacy” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.