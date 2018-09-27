World Affairs

Tuesday, October 2 at 2:00 pm

Engaging Forgotten Communities: How Women and the Developing World are Combatting Climate Change

In the second part of a 3-part series on climate change, we examine communities that are often left out of the conversation: women. As the primary caregivers and the providers of food, fuel and water in much of the Global South, women are especially vulnerable to the challenges climate change presents.

Mary Robinson, president of the Mary Robinson Foundation, and Musimbi Kanyoro, president and CEO of the Global Fund for Women, speak about the human rights aspect of climate change with Heather Grady, vice president of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

In the second half of the program, Erik Solheim, executive director of the UN Environment Program, talks with Ray Suarez, former chief national correspondent for PBS NewsHour, about how climate change is impacting communities around the world.

