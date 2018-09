Thursday, October 4 at 2:00 pm

Long Term Sustainable Climate Change Solutions

In the third part of a 3-part series on climate change, we focus on long-term, sustainable solutions, with former Vice President AL GORE.

Then, MAY BOEVE, executive director at 350.org, and NANA FIRMAN, Muslim outreach director at Greenfaith, discuss how the next generation of grassroots activists are combatting climate change.