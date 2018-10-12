Your Vote Debate Tickets

ATTENDING A YOUR VOTE 2018 DEBATE

Interested in attending one of Maine Public's Your Vote 2018 debates? Seating is limited, so follow the links for each debate to reserve a free ticket.

Maine Public's YOUR VOTE 2018 Second Congressional District Debate

Sunday, October 28 at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University in Bangor.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the debate starts promptly at 4:00 pm.

Click HERE to reserve a ticket.

Maine Public's YOUR VOTE 2018 Gubernatorial Debate

Sunday, October 28 at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University in Bangor.

Doors open at 7:15 pm and the debate starts promptly at 8:00 pm

Click HERE to reserve a ticket.

Maine Public's YOUR VOTE 2018 U.S. Senate Debate

Tuesday, October 30 at the Studzinski Recital Hall at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Doors open at 2:30 pm and the debate starts promptly at 3:00 pm

Click HERE to reserve a ticket.

Maine Public's YOUR VOTE 2018 First Congressional District Debate

Tuesday, October 30 at the Studzinski Recital Hall at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Doors open at 5:30 pm and the debate starts promptly at 6:00 pm

Click HERE to reserve a ticket.