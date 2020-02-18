Top Stories
A federal district court will allow a case challenging immigration checkpoints by Customs and Border Protection to proceed.
Join Maine Public as we continue Deep Dive: Coronavirus, look at the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, looking at what lessons have been learned and how life has changed.
More Local News
A vaccination clinic scheduled next week in North Berwick has been canceled because of a lack of vaccine supply.
Under the bill, the state would give preference to subsidizing renewable energy projects by contractors that use an apprenticeship program, and pay a prevailing wage. Opponents say the measure could have unintended consequences.
Municipal officials in towns along the Kennebec River are applauding a state decision this week to reboot its planning process for restoring endangered Atlantic salmon to their historic habitat.
The race between inoculations and the virus and its highly transmissible variants could be as politically consequential for Gov. Janet Mills as it is for public health.
The Latest From NPR
The investigation follows a series of allegations against the Florida congressman, including illegal drug use and sexual misconduct.
One of the hottest areas of research right now: studies to determine how well current vaccines work against emerging coronavirus "variants of concern."
The airplane manufacturer says the issue is not related to the software system that has been blamed in the fatal crashes that killed 346 people.
Kim Jong Un calls for the country to prepare for another "arduous march" — using a phrase that has come to describe the disastrous and prolonged food shortages of the '90s.
Monday—Longtime public radio host Diane Rehm discusses the documentary based on her book "When My Time Comes," about end-of-life decisions and the right-to-die movement.
Politics
Health
Environment & Outdoors