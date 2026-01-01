Bangor Studio/Membership Department
100 Years of Route One: A Centennial Road Trip

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., March 26 at 9:00 pm
Fri., March 27 at 1:00 am
Sat., March 28 at 2:00 pm
Sun., March 29 at 4:00 pm
A man in a tan hat in a blue convertible drives up to a Maine restauraunt near a lighthouse. Text over the image reads: Maine US Route 1, 1926-2026: A Centennial Road Trip.

Retired National Geographic photographer and Maine Filmmaker, Bob Krist, goes on a road trip along the entire length of Route One in Maine from the south to the north.He is looking for those “stubborn and authentic people, places, and traditions that make Route One more of a vital artery, and not just a line on a map.

Along the way, he visits lighthouses, backstage at the Ogunquit Theatre, explores an antique car museum, visits the world’s largest rotating globe (Eartha) and the world’s biggest rolling mascot (the LL Bean bootmobile).

He explores the oyster industry of the Damariscotta River, visits the world’s tallest bridge observatory (Penobscot Bridge), a working candlepin bowling alley kept alive by a very determined 21 year old woman.

He learns the history of a unique Maine crop at the people who farm it at Wild Blueberry Land, travels the length of Maine’s unique Solar System, and explores the Acadian culture of the Madawaska area before ending the trip in Fort Kent.

This film was produced by Bob Krist.