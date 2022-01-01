100 Years on the Avenue: The Story of the Big E
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., September 1 at 9:00 pm
Sat., September 3 at 2:00 pm
Since its inception in 1916, The Big E has been a showcase for New England agriculture and industry. Using archival materials, interviews with historians and staff, and current-day footage, this film chronicles the fair’s first 100 years. It highlights all six New England states and articulates the ways in which each state contributes to this annual tradition.
Produced by Dave Fraser for WGBY New England Public Media.