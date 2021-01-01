1st Congressional District Race

Economy/Job Creation

The key to strengthening our economy is increasing wages. Over the last 30 years productivity in the economy has increased but the wages workers earn has not. Increasing the minimum wage is part of that and I'm a strong supporter of the proposal to raise it to $10.10. Says reigned-in government spending and a balanced budget will result in a trickle-down effect that will strengthen the economy. Supports limiting military spending to shrink government's size. [Editor's note: These answers were adapted from a September Maine Calling interview with Misiuk.] The only way I see to boost the economy through federal legislation and policies is to control Washington’s spending spree. Freeze all spending at the 2013 level until the deficit is zero. Simplify the tax code. Give U.S. multinational corporations a one-time tax-free grace on the roughly $1.5 trillion they have overseas, to invest and expand in America instead of other countries. I would also focus on doing what I can from Washington to shift the attention of Congress from spending billions in military foreign aid to investing in our national infrastructure, especially in Maine to decrease the energy costs associated with doing business and living in Maine. I do not support an increase in the federal minimum wage. Individual states are better aware of the wage needs of their residents and should be ones to regulate the minimum wage within their state.

Entitlements: Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security

There is a simple way to keep Social Security solvent forever, and that's to eliminate the cap on Social Security taxes. Right now wealthy taxpayers don't pay Social Security tax on income over $117,000. If that cap is lifted and wealthy taxpayers start paying their fair share, then the system will be fully funded far into the future. Says members of Congress have been "stealing" Social Security from those who have paid in by borrowing that money for general use. As they currently operate, our entitlement programs are unsustainable. We cannot keep Social Security as it is now without calling it anything other than a Ponzi scheme. However, we can add about 75 years to the Social Security Fund by making all earnings subject to FICA tax while keeping the cap for benefit purposes. We can then transition Social Security back to how it was originally designed. The Medicare reimbursement and care delivery model must be changed. Medicare must also be allowed to negotiate prices on drugs and other services to increase competition. Transfer all other programs to the states and remove the federal government’s involvement.

Health Care

I do support the Affordable Care Act. The law can be improved but already it has benefited millions of Americans who have more access to higher-quality insurance coverage. While there are certain areas within the thousands of pages of the Affordable Care Act that I agree with, I do not support the Affordable Care Act, as it does not address the fundamental issue with our health care system: the cost. Insurance coverage is not the issue. Mandated insurance coverage will just contribute to spiraling costs. It will result in increased taxes and add more bureaucracies. We must empower and offer incentives to patients to shop, evaluate and decide what is best for them, like any other consumer. Bring market forces and open competition into the health care industry.

Abortion

I support Roe v. Wade and a woman's right to make private medical decisions without government interference. I oppose the U.S. Supreme Court decision known as Roe v. Wade.

Veterans

We do need to reform the VA, in particular to help address the backlog of claims from veterans. As a veteran myself, I absolutely feel that more reforms are needed within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. I feel that removing all restrictions on veterans wanting to seek care from non-VA providers would be a good start.

Gun Control

I support universal background checks. I oppose universal background checks for gun purchases and other gun control measures. I think that it violates privacy rights by creating an unofficial registry of every person that has applied to purchase a firearm and the type of firearm. Ultimately it will only serve to increase the black market for firearms. It will also result in yet another large federal bureaucracy creating more regulations and needing more funding.

Climate Change/Environment

Climate change is real, it is caused by human activity and we are already experiencing the effects of it here in Maine. We need to increase our investment in energy efficiency so we use less energy while at the same time developing new sources of clean energy. Says there are arguments on both sides, and that the science surrounding climate change is unsettled. I believe that human activity has an effect on our environment. I think that Maine should be in control of protecting the forestry, fishing and tourism industries. Maine does not need more federal regulations to keep our state the way it should be.

Energy

By developing new sources of clean energy here in Maine, we can develop a home-grown solution to our energy problems while at the same time creating good-paying jobs that can't be exported. We need more private and less public investment in wind, solar, tidal power and other forms of alternative energy. Private investment has a tendency to produce more results.

Education

I have co-sponsored a number of bills to address student loan debt, including legislation that will allow borrowers to refinance when rates go down. Supports defunding of the Department of Education to reduce government's influence, increase state control. Says teachers are not held accountable enough. I would push to place a statute of limitation on federal student loans. I would prohibit the practice of transferring federal student loans to collection agencies. I would apply the same standards for bankruptcy filing for student loans that are applied to all other debt to be discharged. I would also eliminate the practice of requiring parents to co-sign student loan applications.

Foreign Policy