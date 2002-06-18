Toy Inventor

Most of the big hits in the multi-billion-dollar toy business come from independent creators like Richard Levy, who co-developed the popular Furby. Levy has licensed more than 125 products, and now Levy has published a book of tips for other would-be inventors. NPR's Liane Hansen takes a tour of his suburban basement workshop. (5:45) Richard Levy is the author of a new book, The Complete Idiot's Guide to Cashing In On Your Inventions. Levy's publisher is Prentice Hall; ISBN: 0028642201.

