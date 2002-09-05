Civil Liberties and the War on Terrorism

Immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks, the U.S. government began rounding up suspects in an effort to thwart another terrorist attack. The developments revived a centuries-old debate about how government can protect the security of the nation, while still protecting the rights of the individual. NPR's Barbara Bradley looks at FBI tactics and their impact on civil liberties in the age of terror.

NOTE: Barbara Bradley's report should have said that Dearborn, Mich., is one of the largest Arab communities outside the Middle East.

