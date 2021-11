Music critic Jim Fusilli reviews "Casa," a new album from Japanese pianist Ryuichi (Ree-oo-ee-chee) Sakamoto (Sah-kah-moh-toh) and Jaques and Paula Morelenbaum. . It's a tribute to Brazil's bossa-nova master Antonio Carlos Jobim, recorded in Jobim's former home in Rio de Janiero. (4:00)

