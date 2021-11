President Bush could be forgiven for basking in the glory of yesterday's election today, but if he did so, he did it in private. No public events were scheduled and the president made phone calls to Republican winners and even to some Democrats. His press secretary said it was time to talk about working together to advance the agenda in the new Congress. NPR's Don Gonyea reports on a quiet but contented day at the White House.

Copyright 2002 NPR