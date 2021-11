John talks with Mike Fleeman, a correspondent for People magazine, about the verdict in the Winona Ryder trial. Ryder was convicted today of shoplifting more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. The jury found Ryder guilty of felony grand theft and vandalism, but aquitted her of burglary. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Copyright 2002 NPR