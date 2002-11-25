Russia Oil

Following the NATO summit, President Bush made a very brief stop to visit President Putin in Russia, where the two made some rather cryptic public comments concerning Iraq. NPR Senior Analyst Daniel Schorr says that these remarks make some sense when one considers Russia's fears about Iraqi oil. Concerns that a successful U.S. invasion could lower world oil prices and damage Russia's economy have led Putin to point out other global dangers deserving attention and led Bush to offer assurances that the United States has no long-term designs on controlling Iraq's oil.

