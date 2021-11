Independent producer Wes Horner takes us to New England to find the source of those Thanksgiving Day cranberries. In the town of Wellfleet, Mass., on Cape Cod, we meet cranberry growers Albion and Sheila Rich. We learn about the family business at their roadside fruit stand. Also on the Cape is naturalist Howard Irwin, who gives us a tour of the natural cranberry bogs in the dunes of Provincetown, Mass.

