A native of Indiana, John Poindexter went to the Naval Academy, became an admiral and went to work in the White House with the National Security Agency. He then became a central figure in the mid-1980s affair called Iran-Contra. That got him indicted and convicted of misleading Congress, but it did not end his government career. Today, John Poindexter is back, and NPR's Linda Wertheimer has this profile.

