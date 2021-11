NPR's Robert Siegel and NPR's Lynn Neary read a selection of listener comments from the past week. Listeners objected to a satire of Sen. Bill Frist (R-TN) and his efforts to aid the victims of a cara accident he came across. They also reacted to a story about a freshman congressman being sworn in this week, our obituary for Mamie Till-Mobley, and news that Pontiac is reviving the GTO.

Copyright 2003 NPR