Nigerian drummer Babatunde Olatunji dies Sunday at age 76. Olatunji recorded an album in 1959 called Drums of Passion, and it was for many Americans their first exposure to African drumming. While studying at Atlanta's Morehouse College, Olatunji learned about Africa, colonialism, slavery, and about being dark skinned in America in the '50s, and he became an ambassador for African Culture in America. We remember his music.

