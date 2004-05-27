© 2022 Maine Public
Book Traces Origins of the 'Chess Queen'

By Robert Siegel
Published May 27, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT
Cover of 'Birth of the Chess Queen'
Cover of 'Birth of the Chess Queen'

A new book looks at the history of chess -- specifically, the evolution of a now-crucial piece: the queen. When the game of chess came to Europe from the Middle East, there was no piece representing a queen. When the icon emerged around the year 1000, it was the weakest piece on the board.

But by the time Queen Isabel of Spain became more powerful than her husband in the 1400s, the chess queen's power was unmatched. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Marilyn Yalom, author of Birth of the Chess Queen.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
