Bob Mondello reviews Hard Candy, a thriller that wraps issues of pedophilia, torture, and vengeance into a slick -- but sick -- little package.

The movie begins with a scenario that may seem familiar to anyone who's read newspapers in the past five years: A girl meets up with a strange adult from an Internet chat room. But Bob Mondello says the film ends up somewhere surprising.

