Is Cable TV Recession-Proof?

STEVE INSKEEP, Host:

The attendant on duty could not figure out why the station was suddenly so busy. About 40 people abruptly took advantage of the mistake, and one customer was gleefully waving her receipt after filling up her Ford Expedition for $8.85. And that's the business news on Morning Edition from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

RENEE MONTAGNE, Host:

And Steve, you feel better than you sound, right?

INSKEEP: I feel just fine, Renee. Don't worry about me. I'm just working.

MONTAGNE: All right. And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.