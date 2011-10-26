Actress Sues Amazon For Posting Her Age Online

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ari Shapiro. An unnamed actress is suing Amazon.com for more than a million dollars. The alleged offense? Revealing her age. Amazon owns the Internet Movie Database, or IMDB. That's the website that posted the offending number. The lawsuit says the actress is many years older than she looks, and her lawyers say it will hurt her career if she is, quote, "perceived to be over the hill" - i.e., approaching 40. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.