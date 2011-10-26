Man Who Lost Ageism Suit Says Judge Was Too Old

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A Manhattan violinist filed an age discrimination suit. 60-year-old Martin Stoner sued the nonprofit Young Concert Artists after it barred him from a contest based on age restriction. When his ageism suit was thrown out, the New York Daily News reports Stoner moved to have the 88-year-old judge replaced. The judge, the musician argued, isn't qualified. The reason: he's too old. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.