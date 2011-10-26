Owner Of Honda With 1 Million Miles Gets New Car

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business is: true blue. It's the nickname for a very reliable 1990 Honda Accord. Its owner, Joe LoCicero, recently hit one million miles on the car. LoCicero is a car buff and a damage claims inspector in Maine. He drives a lot for work, and he swears the engine and transmission are the originals. To mark the milestone, Honda gave him a new 2012 Accord, though LoCicero says he still drives the old one. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

