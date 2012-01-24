Competitive Eater Creates Twinkie-Eating Record

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi is better known for eating hot dogs. He once ate 69 of them in 10 minutes. Well, now he's on to a different food - Twinkies. TV host Wendy Williams invited Kobayashi on her show to set the Guinness world record for most Twinkies consumed in a minute. Believe it or not, there was no previous record for Twinkie eating, and so Guinness said they'd crown him if he could eat four. He ended up eating 14 Twinkies in a minute. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.