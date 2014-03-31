WATCH: For The First Time, An Ump's On-Field Call Is Overturned

A big first happened in today's opening day game in Milwaukee.

The Atlanta Braves were playing the Brewers when Ryan Braun hit a slow rolling grounder to third base. Braun was called safe at first, but the Braves challenged the call and instant replay found the ump was wrong.

The play marks the first time an umpire's on-the-field call has been overturned during baseball's brand-new extended replay era. Previously, only home run calls could be challenged by replay. Courtesy of MLB.com, here's the video:

We'll let sports writer Wes Hodiewicz make the jokes:

@patmayo Not the first time a ruling on Braun has been overturned... — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) March 31, 2014

Braun, if you remember, won an appeal on a positive drug test, only to later accept a lengthy suspension for "violations of [the] joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program."

