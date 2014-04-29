The Force Is With Them: Star Wars Episode VII Cast Revealed

Announced, the cast is: The Star Wars franchise has announced the cast for the upcoming Episode VII movie.

Actors John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson and Max von Sydow will join the cast of the new movie. The three stars of the original films — Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill — will reprise their roles as Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, respectively. Also back are Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kenny Baker as R2-D2 and Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca.

"We are so excited to finally share the cast of Star Wars: Episode VII. It is both thrilling and surreal to watch the beloved original cast and these brilliant new performers come together to bring this world to life, once again. We start shooting in a couple of weeks, and everyone is doing their best to make the fans proud," director J.J. Abrams said in Tuesday's statement from Disney and Lucasfilms.

Variety notes that Girls' star Driver will likely play the villain. Here's more from Variety:

"While descriptions of characters were left out of the release, sources tell Variety Driver will play the main villain who is meant to have a Darth Vader look to him, Isaac's character will have a Han Solo look to him and Boyega would be a Jedi.

"It's unclear who Ridley ... will play, but sources have always said the children of Solo and Princess Leia would play a part in the film. Ridley could possibly play their daughter."

The movie, set to be released Dec. 18, 2015, is set 30 years after 1983's Return of the Jedi.

No word on who's playing Jar Jar Binks.

