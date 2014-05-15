© 2021 Maine Public
NPR News

Those California Wildfires Viewed From Space

By Scott Neuman
Published May 15, 2014 at 4:37 PM EDT
An image shot by NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Aqua satellite on Wednesday. It shows multiple wildfires in Calif. trailing smoke into the Pacific Ocean.
Multiple wildfires in California, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and scorching temperatures, are so massive that they can easily be seen from space.

As NPR's Alan Greenblatt reports, the fires have affected thousands of acres and put lives and property in jeopardy.

"California fire officials were hoping that a break in the winds would aid their push to beat back the blaze, which started near the campus of Cal State University, San Marcos and continues to burn largely out of control."

About the striking space photo, NASA says:

"This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Aqua satellite on May 14, 2014. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red."

