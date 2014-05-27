Art In A Jar 2: Details, Details

When we posted the first Art in a Jar in April, we learned a couple of lessons: 1) Folks liked the idea. 2) The puzzle was way too easy.

So we try, try again.

The Puzzle

The challenge: Guess the masterpiece — by looking at its pieces — in the jar.

Please post your guesses in the comments section.

The Expert

"One tiny speck of artistic genius, when probed by the elemental, molecular, and microscopic techniques available in a museum laboratory, has the ability to speak volumes about the working methods of the artist," says Jennifer Mass of the University of Delaware . The nanodetail reveals "how — and why — the painting's colors have changed over time, and the evolution of the artist's palette and technique. Looking at paintings on the microscale is not only fascinating, it is positively addictive, and essential for the preservation of these icons of our shared cultural heritage."

The Solution

We will eventually reveal the correct answer in the comment section, as well. And please remember: No original paintings were harmed in this process.

Postscript

Thank you to Emily Bogle and Jim Tuttle of NPR's very creative Visuals Team.

