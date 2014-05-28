© 2021 Maine Public
NPR News

Newtown Dad Posts Open Letter To Father Of UCSB Victim

By Scott Neuman
Published May 28, 2014 at 3:48 PM EDT
Richard Martinez, whose son Christopher Michael-Martinez was killed in Friday's mass shooting in Isla Vista, Calif., breaks down as he talks to media outside the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's headquarters on Saturday.
The father of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary has posted an open letter to Richard Martinez, who tearfully lashed out at "irresponsible politicians and the NRA" after his son Chris was killed on Friday in the shooting rampage in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Mark Barden, the father 7-year-old Daniel Barden, who was fatally shot by Adam Lanza at the Newtown, Ct., school along with 19 other children and six adults on Dec. 14, 2012, posted this letter to the Sandy Hook Promise Facebook page:

