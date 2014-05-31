South Korea Repaves For A 'Woman-Friendly Seoul'

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Seoul, South Korea's making some changes to its urban landscape. The mayor's office says the women-friendly Seoul campaign will make the city more comfortable for women. They say a lot of urban design focused on men when they were the sole workers in a family and that's changed. So, they're installing pink painted parking spots reserved for women that are a bit wider and longer than the average spot and closer to elevators.

They also plan to resurface sidewalks in a squishy material to make walking easier for people who wear high heels. A lot of people who wear high heels are women.

By the way, the President of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, is a woman and we'll bet she can parallel park better than most men and probably anywhere she wants to. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.