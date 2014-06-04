© 2021 Maine Public
Despite Video Of Bergdahl's Release, Questions Dog His Capture

By Tom Bowman
Published June 4, 2014 at 4:55 PM EDT

Even as the Taliban released a video of Army Sgt. Bergdahl's release, questions continue to surround his initial disappearance. Bergdahl has said he was captured by the Taliban while lagging behind on a patrol. In a classified report produced in 2010, the Army paints him as a soldier troubled by U.S. policy, but it does not go so far as to call him a deserter. Still, many wonder whether Bergdahl planned to return before his capture.

