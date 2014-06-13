Crazy Bad Luck: It's Friday The 13th With A Full Moon

Today is a bad day for those with paraskevidekatriaphobia. It's also a bad day for those with selenophobia. For those with both, don't look at the calendar or the sky.

Paraskevidekatriaphobia, for those of you who haven't had a chance to Google the term (like your blogger did), is the fear of Friday the 13th. Selenophobia is the fear of the moon. Today is not only Friday the 13th, but there was also a full moon in the Eastern time zone early this morning (12:11 a.m., to be precise).

The next time that'll happen is Aug. 13, 2049.

And in case you're having trouble pronouncing paraskevidekatriaphobia, we'll leave you with some help from NPR newscaster and Two-Way contributor Korva Coleman.

