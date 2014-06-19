© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Before Votes Are Fully Counted, Fraud Claims Roil Afghan Election

By Sean Carberry
Published June 19, 2014 at 4:12 PM EDT

It was not long before the legitimacy of Afghanistan's presidential election was called into question. Within hours of polls' close, candidate Abdullah Abdullah claimed the vote was rigged in favor of his opponent, Ashraf Ghani. Abdullah has suspended his cooperation with elections commissions and called for a halt to vote counting. His claims of fraud — engineered by former President Hamid Karzai, he says — set the stage for an impending political crisis.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Sean Carberry
See stories by Sean Carberry