AP Calls It For Charles Rangel

New York Rep. Charles Rangel has fended off a Democratic primary challenge from Adriano Espaillat, placing the longtime Harlem congressman on a glide path to a 23rd term in Congress.

The Associated Press called the Democratic primary in New York's 13th District for Rangel on Wednesday afternoon, with the incumbent leading Espaillat 47 percent to 44 percent, and 100 percent of precincts reporting.

In the Harlem- and Bronx-based district, one of the most solidly Democratic seats in the nation, the Democratic nomination is tantamount to victory in November.

According to the New York City Board of Elections, there are currently 980 outstanding provisional and absentee votes, though absentee ballots can be received until next Tuesday.

But those still-untallied votes would fall short of bridging the gap between the two candidates — Rangel is currently ahead by 1,828 votes.

In 2012, the first time Espaillat challenged Rangel, the Board of Elections came under fire for its process of counting affidavit and absentee ballots — a drawn-out affair that left the outcome of the race hanging in the balance for days.

In that election, Espaillat came about 1,000 votes short of victory.

