On Penalties, Brazil Pulls Off A Hard-Fought Win Against Chile

After more than 120 minutes of play, Brazil's World Cup run came down to penalty kicks on Saturday.

Remember, we've moved on to the knock-out round, so a win means a team moves on; a loss means they go home.

Like the game that preceded, the penalty shootout was heart-stopping and thrilling, with Brazilian goal keeper Julio Cesar stopping Chile's first two kicks, only to have Chile come back and tie the penalty kicks at 2-2.

In the final kick, Brazil's Neymar da Silva Santos pulled off a goal. Chile's Gonzalo Jara shot a missile that bounced off the goal post, away from the net.

With that, Brazil moves on to the quarterfinals and sends Chile packing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.