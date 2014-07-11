Fate Of The New N.C. Voter ID Law Now Rests In A Judge's Hands
North Carolina's voter ID law has come under fire in the courts, challenged by lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice, the NAACP and voting rights groups. A judge will decide whether parts of the law should be implemented or delayed. Jeff Tiberii of WUNC has been following the hearing, and he wraps up recent developments and possible outcomes.
Copyright 2021 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.