Moscow Warns Ukraine Over Alleged Shelling Of Russian Town

PHOTO: Aftermath of Ukrainian artillery shelling of private house in Russian Rostov region http://t.co/Ictxk23kHY pic.twitter.com/3olSnThYFv — RT (@RT_com) July 13, 2014

Moscow says artillery shells fired from Ukrainian territory killed one person and wounded two others in a Russian border town. The Kremlin has been threatening Kiev with "irreversible consequences" over the incident, which Ukrainian officials have denied.

Reuters says that while both Russia and Ukraine have reported cross-border exchanges in the past, "the incident appears to be the first time Moscow has reported fatalities on its side of the border from the three-month conflict which has killed hundreds of people in Ukraine."

Russia Today reports that up to six mortal shells exploded Sunday in the small Russian town of Donetsk, which has the same name as the Ukrainian city on the opposite side of the border.

RT says:

"Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Russia has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry where he was handed a note of protest in the strongest terms.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the shelling 'an obviously aggressive act'on Ukraine's part and warned it could have 'irreversible consequences' with Kiev holding full responsibility for the provocation."

