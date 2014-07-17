QUIZ: Which Of These State Fair Foods Are Faux?

It is the season of state fairs, when you may have a chance to expand your palate or test your gag reflex at the concession stands. (Once you're stuffed, maybe you'll get to admire a butter sculpture.)

If it can be dipped in batter or put on a stick, someone is probably trying to sell it on a fairground. The Iowa State Fair boasts "60 delectable items available on-a-stick," including some new additions for 2014: chocolate-covered chunky bacon maple nougat on-a-stick and tater dog on-a-stick.

The combinations seem to get more elaborate and outrageous every year.

And so, the team at All Things Considered was inspired to put its "state fair food sense" to the test. Would our gut instincts help us distinguish between what's actually being served and some faux fair foods?

Play along here on The Salt!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.