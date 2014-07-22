Tree Planted To Honor Beatle Is Killed By Beetles

Flowers may grow so incredibly high, as the Beatles once sang, but trees — not so much.

Actually, a pine tree planted in Los Angeles a decade ago to honor former Beatle George Harrison reached a height of 12 feet before succumbing recently.

To an infestation. Of beetles.

"No one I think is in my tree" — a line from the song "Strawberry Fields Forever" — wouldn't seem to apply.

"Trees in Griffith Park have occasionally been the victims of bark beetles and ladybug beetles, among other tree-unfriendly creatures," the Los Angeles Times reports.

A plaque at the base of the tree commemorates Harrison not only as a leading musician, but as an artist and avid gardener.

Tom LaBonge, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, said a tree will be replanted in its place, even though Harrison titled his 1970 album All Things Must Pass.

