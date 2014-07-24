RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business comes just in time. This story features Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has already proven his ability to move national borders, absorbing part of Ukraine into Russia. Now Putin moves on to altering time.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Sort of like a superhero. In October, the country will permanently switch to what is called winter time. That's moving the clock so there's a bit more light in the morning.

MONTAGNE: The government has abandoned the move to daylight savings time, which allows more light in the evenings but has led to dim light, stress and traffic accidents at the start of the day.

INSKEEP: Now, winter time is not Russia's only time change. That enormous nation has nine time zones, but it seems nine is just not enough to contain a country that's home to the Trans-Siberian Railway, the Hermitage, Edward Snowden, Pussy Riot and Vladimir Putin's chest.

MONTAGNE: So they'll turn it up to 11 time zones. If Russia ever does capture Eastern Ukraine, maybe it will be 12.

INSKEEP: And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Ukraine - Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.